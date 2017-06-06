Beckley Police search for shoplifting suspect - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

Beckley Police search for shoplifting suspect

By Douglas Fritz, Web Content Manager
Police need help from the community to find a man who is a suspect in a shoplifting investigation.  The suspect is believed to have taken several items of clothing from the Khol's store on Eisenhower Dr. in Beckley.  It happened on May 31, 2017.  

The suspect was caught on surveillance video.  He is believed to have left in a white four door car.  Anyone with information on the suspects name or location is asked to contact Cpl. Johnny Wall with the Beckley Police Department at 304-256-1720 or CrimeStoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP (7867).  Tips can also be left at the CrimeStoppers web site or by using the P3 Tips App on your phone or mobile device.

