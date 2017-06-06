Monroe County school bond levy on county ballot

As people in southern West Virginia communities head to the polls to vote for their city and town leaders, Monroe County residents are casting ballots for school funding. Early voting is under way for municipal elections in Peterstown, Union and Alderson, but it has wrapped up for the county school bond levy.

The levy will be used for several projects including the construction of a new Pre-K to 8th grade school in Peterstown, WV. Other projects include improvements to James Monroe High School and new lighting on the outside of of the Monroe County Technical Center (MCTC). Bond proceeds would be around $5,950,000. The West Virginia School Building Authority has issued a grant of $16,242,000 in conjunction with this levy

CLICK HERE for a copy of the ballot)

While early voting has wrapped up for the levy, election day is Saturday, June 10, 2017. Polls will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.