City Elections under way in four southern WV communities

The polls are open in several cities and towns around the mountain state on Tuesday, June 6, 2017. Voting hours are from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Residents of Ansted and Meadow Bridge in Fayette County are casting ballots. Ansted is having a four year election, while Meadow Bridge is holding a two year election.

Meanwhile, in Mercer County, voters are casting ballots in Princeton and Bluefield. Results should be available later on Tuesday evening or on Wednesday morning.

Municipal elections in other communities are scheduled for Tuesday, June 13. Early voting is under way for residents in those locations.