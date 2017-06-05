Hinton Police searching for suspect in attempted break-in - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

Hinton Police searching for suspect in attempted break-in

Posted: Updated:

Officers with the Hinton Police Department are searching for a suspect related to a breaking and entering case that happened at a gas station.

Investigators said on May 30, 2017 at around 1:40 a.m., an unidentified man stopped at Jarrell's Exxon to get gas for his vehicle. The suspect  allegedly vandalized and attempted to break-in to the property of Jarrell's Exxon.

If you can identify the unknown man, you're encouraged to contact the Hinton Police Department and ask to speak with Patrolman T.S. Adkins.

Powered by Frankly

WVNS-TV
P.O. Box 509
Ghent, WV 25843
Main (304) 787-5959

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WVNS Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.