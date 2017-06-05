Hinton Police searching for suspect in attempted break-in

Officers with the Hinton Police Department are searching for a suspect related to a breaking and entering case that happened at a gas station.

Investigators said on May 30, 2017 at around 1:40 a.m., an unidentified man stopped at Jarrell's Exxon to get gas for his vehicle. The suspect allegedly vandalized and attempted to break-in to the property of Jarrell's Exxon.

If you can identify the unknown man, you're encouraged to contact the Hinton Police Department and ask to speak with Patrolman T.S. Adkins.