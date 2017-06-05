Wyoming County Celebrates Last Day of School

It's that time of the year where schools out for many kids in our area.

Monday (6/5) students in Wyoming County celebrated their last day.

As a special treat, all schools got out three hours early.

The principal of Pineville Elementary School said this years been very successful. "Well it's been an exciting year but every year is different, everything is new. It's been a slightly different year but I love being around the kids as they learn new things," said Donald Clay.

Students said they're excited for their summer vacation and many plan to head to camp. As for the teachers, they're looking forward to relaxing.