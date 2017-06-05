ARRESTS: Break-in at Wyoming County Church

Two people were arrested for allegedly breaking into a church just outside of Mullens.

On May 28th, the Corinne Church of God was broken into. The Wyoming County Sheriff's Department was able to track down the thief involved.

Michael Hill is currently in the Southern Regional Jail on charges of daytime burglary and transferring stolen property. Joining him is Cecilia Himes, who is charged with transferring stolen property and obstructing justice.

Hill allegedly stole a TV and phones from the church. Deputies said Hill then gave the stolen items to Himes, who ended up selling them.

All items have been recovered and returned to the church.