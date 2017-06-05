Trees down in Raleigh and Fayette County cause power outages

2 p.m. UPDATE:

A flood warning is extended in Fayette County and expanded to Raleigh County. There is a tree down on Route 19 south near Oak Hill, WV. Raleigh County emergency services is reporting that Coal River Road is closed from Bee Branch Road in Dameron, WV to Arnett, WV due to flooding and power lines down.

Appalachian Power is reporting 1,588 customers in Raleigh County are in the dark. Another 146 are without electricity in Fayette County. Check out their outage map on their web site.

1 p.m. UPDATE:

Fayette County is asking people to avoid Route 25 toward Thurmond. Crews are working to clear two mudslides caused by high water and rain. An areal flood warning has been issued for Fayette County.

The Fayette County Office of Emergency Management is cautioning travelers in the Scarbro area about road closures. Recent rain has left high water on the roadways. As always, flooding can happen quickly and the National Weather Service advises people not to travel through water where you cannot see the roadway. The motto is "Turn Around, Don't Drown." Tips and more about flood safety can be found on the NWS web site.

Below is a list of road closures in Fayette County:

Minden Road

Oyler Ave.

Greentown/Sanger Road

Route 612 from U.S. 19

Liberty Road

Scarbro Road

County Route 1, in and around Dorothy, WV

Bishop Branch

Paint Creek at Willis Branch Loop and Horse Creek Road

Long Branch Road

Goode Creek

Little Fork, upper end

Lick Fork Road

Toney Fork

For the latest on the forecast across southern West Virginia, check out what the StormTracker59 team is predicting on our Weather Page.