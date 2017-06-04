West Virginia State Fairgrounds hosts annual RV Rally

On Sunday the State Fair of West Virginia hosted their annual RV Rally. The Greater Greenbrier Valley expected more than 300 Motor Coaches to take part in the convention.

People from all over country gather every year for this event at the State Fairgrounds. Although people were out touring the new RV's on Sunday, the convention officially begins Monday night.

"Just try to have a real good time. A lot of camaraderie, other RV owners getting together and sharing their ideas and thoughts about what they've done to their coach, the changes they've made to it to make it better for them," said Tiffin Club Co-President, Kelly Moore.

The rally will go on for the next four days at the State Fair Grounds in Fairlea.

