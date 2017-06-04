World War II Veteran honored with Purple Heart

On Sunday, surrounded by his family, neighbors and active Military, Earl Hanson was awarded one of the Military's most prestigious honors, the Purple Heart.

"Great, great feeling. I thank everyone for coming. It's a wonderful day," Hanson said.

Hanson joined the Navy when he was just 22 years old. But on June 8th in 1944 Hanson survived three mine explosions under his ship, the USS Rich. 89 of his shipmates perished in the blast.

"World War II was necessary to liberate the country, and I just feel proud that I was a part of it," Hanson added.

Now, as a 95 year old veteran, Hanson was given the Purple Heart for those wounds he suffered that day. While he says he's proud to have been part of the largest war in our country's history, his daughter says it wasn't something he talked about until more than 50 years after he came home from the war.

"It wasn't until about 20 year ago that he even talked about being in the War. I just knew all these year that he was on a ship and that it was blowing up but I didn't know any details," Mullins said.

Mullins says she's amazed by the out-pour of community support and appreciation shown in Sunday's ceremony.

"It's overwhelming but I'm so proud of him," Mullins added.

The ceremony took place inside the Bozoo Community building in Monroe County.