UPDATE: Fatal Fire in Wyoming County

UPDATE 6:20 p.m. ET: The Wyoming County Sheriff's Department told 59 News a house fire ignited in the Jesse area right off of Route 1 between Glen Fork and Jesse.

Sheriff Parker with the Wyoming County Sheriff's Department said the house was lit on fire in the early hours of this morning just before 5 a.m. The cause of the fire is being investigated as an arson. Deputies are certain someone lit the house on fire, killing the individual inside. Deputies are not releasing the identity of the person who died.

The West Virginia State Fire Marshal is assisting the Wyoming County Sheriff's Department in the investigation.

At this time the sheriff said they do not have any suspects in custody.

