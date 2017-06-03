Firefighters Rescue Truckload of Abandoned Pigs From Scorching H - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

Firefighters Rescue Truckload of Abandoned Pigs From Scorching Heat

By Shannon Clowe, Reporter/Weekend Anchor
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) -

A stalled livestock truck carrying pigs was found in Kanawha City early Saturday (6/3) without a driver. Authorities told our sister station, WOWK-TV, the truck had been parked and unattended since around 9:30 a.m. 

The truck was parked at 43rd and MacCorkle Ave, next to Long John Silvers in Kanawha City, West Virginia. 

The truck contained livestock and was towed to a shaded area at Charleston Auto's tow yard. This way the animals could be intermittently sprayed down with water to keep them cool. WOWK-TV was advised the driver of the truck did eventually show up after the truck had been towed.

The Charleston Fire Department is on the scene to hose down the animals and officials attempted to get into the cab of the truck.

