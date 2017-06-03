The Greenbrier Hosts Annual Tennis Showcase

The Greenbrier Resort Hosted their annual Tennis Showcase. It was the 1st time the event was played in the brand new tennis facility at America's Resort.

It was a beautiful day in White Sulphur Springs for the 3rd Annual Greenbrier Tennis Showcase. Saturday (6/3) featured an exhibition between a pair of former World #1 Players, Andy Roddick and Pat Rafter.

Roddick is no stranger to the Greenbrier, making a few visits over the last couple of years. It was his first opportunity to play at the brand new Center Court at Creekside. "I saw it last year. The day before we played it was sunny and the way you would want it and the next day it didn't really work out so well. I was really happy to see it. I think it's a testament to this place and how they keep building and keep creating new experiences. We also appreciate it, because it's a sign that they want to keep tennis here, they want to keep high-level tennis here and so, for us, it's a good sign," said Roddick.

The two players had a difficult time breaking each others serves early on with Rafter taking the first set 6 to 3, Roddick bounced back with a 6-1 win in the second set forcing a tie breaker. Roddick would go on to win the event.

Saturday's exhibition was the first time Roddick had ever served it up with Rafter, though their careers overlapped for about 12 years. "He's one of the guys you look up to. For all of his success, he's still just a Dude. He's easy to hang out with, easy to be around, and I hadn't spent much time with him," said Roddick.

"One thing about Andy that I always appreciated, that he always competed. Some of these guys you can into their space a little bit and upset them and they'll go away, but Andy sort of reveled in that. He always fought hard and that, to me, makes it even more difficult to play against," said Rafter.

Rafter held a youth Clinic on Friday (6/2) at the Greenbrier. Roddick will be working with the future of the game on Sunday (6/4) beginning at 9 A.M. "I do think this event has done a great job of not only bringing us in to play an event, but also, tomorrow's about paying it forward and playing with people that maybe you wouldn't play. You don't have to be McEnroe, Sampras or Rafter, whoever. And they really do a good job of adding on, letting us promote the game, push the game, give some pointers, interact with people on a more personal level," said Roddick.

Saturday the Greenbrier also announced the lineup for the Greenbrier Champions Tennis Classic in September. It will be Pete Sampras and James Blake competing in a Men's Single Match on Saturday the 16th. Venus Williams returns for the 2nd straight year where she'll face Ana Ivanovic in a Women's Single. Then Sunday will feature all four in mixed doubles, which is always a fun experience for the fans.