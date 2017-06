Raleigh County 911 Dispatchers confirmed there has been a structure fire on Grand Road in Fairdale.

This happened just before 7 p.m. and units have cleared the scene.

No injures have been reported, but emergency crews did arrive on scene.

The Trap Hill Volunteer Fire Department, Coal River Volunteer Fire Department and the Lester Volunteer Fire Department responded to the fire.

Dispatchers said everything has been cleared and the fire has been put out.