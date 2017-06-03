MISSING: VA State Police Search for an Elderly Woman

The Virginia State Police has issued a senior alert on behalf of the Chesapeake Police Department.

The Chesapeake Police Department is looking for Juanita Coffield. Coffield is 76 years old and five feet tall and five inches with blue eyes and brown hair. She was last seen on Saturday, June 3rd at 5:30 a.m.

VSP reported she left her residence at 1820 Benefit Road in Chesapeake, Virginia. She was last scene wearing a white baseball tee-shirt with red sleeves/collar, blue emoji's pants, and known to wear a faux pearl bracelet and a cross pendant and one to three necklaces.

Coffield may be in or around the Chesapeake, Virginia walking around.

The missing senior suffers from a cognitive impairment and the disappearance poses a credible threat to her health and safety.

If anyone has any information on Coffield's whereabouts, you can contact the Chesapeake Police Department at 757-382-6161.