Our sister station WOWK-TV reported shortly after 12:00 p.m. on Saturday (6/3) 911 dispatchers received a call of a structure fire at the South Central Regional Jail.

Charleston and South Charleston Fire Departments responded on the scene.

WOWK-TV reported the fire broke out in the laundry room and the details surrounding the fire are unclear at this time.

Two guards were transported and treated for smoke inhalation.

59 News will keep you updated with the latest details.