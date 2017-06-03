Dead Body Found in Huntington

Cabell County 911 confirmed to our sister station, WOWK-TV, that a dead body was discovered early Saturday (6/3) in Huntington.

The body was discovered in an alley on Lincoln Avenue off 9th Avenue and 26th Street in Huntington. WOWK reported that a man on the scene said he was on his way to work when he discovered the body. Right after, that man call 911 for help.

The body was an African-American male who was found near a garage in the alley.

There are no details on how thew man died and Huntington Police are investigating the incident.

We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.