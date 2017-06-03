British Police Respond to Reports of Vehicle Striking Pedestrians

CBS News reports British police are responding to an incident on the London Bridge amid reports of a vehicle slamming into pedestrians.

A witness who was on the bridge said she saw a speeding van veer onto the pavement, striking as many as six people.

Another witness told Reuters she saw three people who appeared to have their throats cut.

"We are dealing with an incident on #LondonBridge, when we have more information we will update this twitter feed," the Metropolitan Police Department tweeted late Saturday. Police also said they were responding to a separate incident near London Bridge at Borough Market.

British Prime Minister Theresa May has been briefed on the incident and is in touch with officials, Downing Street said. White House press secretary Sean Spicer said President Trump has also been briefed on the situation.

The city transit authority Transport for London closed the bridge and ordered the London Bridge underground station evacuated.