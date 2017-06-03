Local community mourns the loss of fallen Officer

This week a community has been mourning the loss of a loved one and a local hero. On Saturday friends and family of Lieutenant Aaron Crook said their final goodbyes at the Brushfork Armory in Mercer County.

Lieutenant Crook was a part of the Bluefield Police Department and was killed during a police chase earlier this week. Lieutenant Crook put his life on the line for his community and Saturday they paid their respects.

Following his funeral service at the Armory, friends and family were lead in a procession by law enforcement agencies for his burial in Hinton.