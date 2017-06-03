Local community mourns the loss of fallen Officer - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

Local community mourns the loss of fallen Officer

Posted: Updated:
By Julianne Mackey, Reporter
Connect

This week a community has been mourning the loss of a loved one and a local hero. On Saturday friends and family of Lieutenant Aaron Crook said their final goodbyes at the Brushfork Armory in Mercer County.

Lieutenant Crook was a part of the Bluefield Police Department and was killed during a police chase earlier this week. Lieutenant Crook put his life on the line for his community and Saturday they paid their respects.

Following his funeral service at the Armory, friends and family were lead in a procession by law enforcement agencies for his burial in Hinton.

Powered by Frankly

WVNS-TV
P.O. Box 509
Ghent, WV 25843
Main (304) 787-5959

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WVNS Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.