Pipestem hosts first ever Metal in the Mountains event

Music celebrations were in full swing Saturday at Pipestem State Park during the first ever Metal in the Mountains. The event kicked off Saturday morning with food and live music.

This year there are two different stages offering live metal music. Metal in the Mountains also hosted a handful of different tattoo artists to provide on site tattoos.

"We're bringing in a new event to Southern West Virginia. There's a lot of different types of events here. There's country, there's bluegrass, all different types of Appalachian events and this is the first heavy metal event that we've had here. We plan on doing this again next year," said Pipestem Owner Anna Ferraraccio.

All of the bands playing Saturday are from surrounding states like Ohio, Virginia and North Carolina.