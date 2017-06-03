Gunman Kills 37 in Philippines Casino

A casino in the capital city of the Philippines was under attack after a man raged into the resort where the casino was located with a gasoline torch.

The attacker used the torch to lite gambling tables on fire and in the vicious act he killed 37 people.

Those who witnessed the unimaginable tragedy said it was horrific."Before he could lite the table we ran towards the direction everyone was running and that's what was happening. It was terrifying because we didn't know what was happening," said a witness, Luchie Arguelles.

The gunman was caught on video doing this and after was seen running to an adjoining hotel where he then killed himself.

The resort said they will give $20,000 the families of the victims to help with their immediate needs. The resort also added they would cover the costs of funerals.