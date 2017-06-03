Preparations Underway for Manchester Concert

Saturday morning (6/3) preparations were underway to honor victims of the Manchester bombing attack.

This Sunday (6/4) the "One Love Manchester" concert will be held to benefit the victims of the vicious attack that occurred during the Ariana Grande concert.

Over 100 people have been hospitalized after the attack. Ariana Grande has made her way to Manchester to attend the concert. Grande also wanted to show her support for the victims by visiting them in the hospital on Saturday before the concert.

The "One Love Manchester" concert will feature artists like Coldplay, Justin Bieber, Miley Cyrus, Katy Perry, Pharrell Williams, Take That and the Black Eyed Peas.

It's all in efforts to show support for the victims and to illustrate Manchester is strong despite the horrific tragedy.