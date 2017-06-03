Penn State Officials Sentenced in Sandusky Case

This week three former Penn State officials are getting jail time for failing to report a now-convicted sexual predator, Jerry Sandusky.

In Harrisburg Pennsylvania, Former Penn State President, Graham Spanier, along with, Former Penn State Vice President, Gary Schultz, will spend two months in jail. Joining them is Former Penn State Athletic Director, Tim Curley, who will spend three months in jail.

This all comes after a graduate coaching assistant told administrators back in 2001 that he saw Jerry Sandusky molesting a boy in a football team shower.

Those three officials never reported him to child welfare authorities or police.

Sandusky is now serving a 30 to 60 year sentence for abusing 10 boys, but is appealing those charges.