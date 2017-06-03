Penn State Officials Sentenced in Sandusky Case - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

Penn State Officials Sentenced in Sandusky Case

Posted: Updated:
By Shannon Clowe, Reporter/Weekend Anchor
Connect
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) -

This week three former Penn State officials are getting jail time for failing to report a now-convicted sexual predator, Jerry Sandusky.

In Harrisburg Pennsylvania, Former Penn State President, Graham Spanier, along with, Former Penn State Vice President, Gary Schultz, will spend two months in jail. Joining them is Former Penn State Athletic Director, Tim Curley, who will spend three months in jail. 

This all comes after a graduate coaching assistant told administrators back in 2001 that he saw Jerry Sandusky molesting a boy in a football team shower.

Those three officials never reported him to child welfare authorities or police.

Sandusky is now serving a 30 to 60 year sentence for abusing 10 boys, but is appealing those charges.

Powered by Frankly

WVNS-TV
P.O. Box 509
Ghent, WV 25843
Main (304) 787-5959

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WVNS Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.