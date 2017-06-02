Local Physician offers tips to protect against mosquitos

We're finally starting to get a break from all the rain we've seen recently, but the standing puddles of rainwater left behind could be a cause for concern. 59 News spoke with health experts on the best ways to protect yourself from mosquitos.

The Zika virus is a new threat, carried by mosquitoes. Mosquitos can transmit several diseases and parasites such as Malaria, Encephalitis and the West Nile Virus.

Besides wearing insect repellant containing DEET there other steps you can take. Dr. Ayne Amjad, a Physician in Mercer County also suggests staying away from one potentially dangerous area this summer.

"The best thing is to avoid any standing water if you can, and if you do plan on going around them I would use insect repellant. I also encourage you to spray your feet, your arms, especially around the nape of your neck," Amjad said.

Remember to look for standing water around your home and to get rid of old tires and other containers where water can collect.



