Budget Talks Continue as WV House, Senate Return Monday

Things may be quiet in the capitol now, but there's going to be a firestorm of activity come Monday, when the full legislature returns. Perhaps the most controversial revenue idea, cutting the state income tax 20 percent over the next three years, something the Governor and Senate Republicans support:

"That the single greatest engine to economic growth is to put people back to work and money in their pocket. And that's what the income tax reduction does," said State Sen. Mitch Carmichael, (R) Senate President.

But with the state budget deficit already at $500 million, many House Republicans and most Democrats oppose the income tax cut.

"I think the income tax is a whole another step. It's a big step down the road that we can complete, but right now we're in a whole and if we want to dig the whole deeper we can decrease the income tax a well," said Del. Andrew Robinson, (R) Kanawha.

Other items on the agenda include raising the sales tax; and a corporate activities tax. Two of the most controversial items are lifting exemptions, to make contractors and cell phone companies begin collecting the state sales tax.

"I believe we need to address everything, and take up anything piece by piece and see where it hurts and where it helps our constituents," said Del. Andrew Robinson, (D) Kanawha.

"We looked at those very closely in the Senate and determined those were very problematic. The House is taking another look at those; the Governor has those in his proposal, so we'll see what happens through that process," said State Sen. Mitch Carmichael, (R) Senate President.

One thing that does look certain: DMV license fee increases, to help fix state roads.

"When the full legislature does convene on Monday June 5, it means there are only 25 days left to get a budget deal done and avoid a government shutdown on July 1st," said Mark Curtis, 59 News Chief Political Reporter.