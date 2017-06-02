School of Harmony hosting yard sale to raise funds for students

A school focused on the arts is raising money to help some of their students. The School of Harmony in Beaver is holding a yard sale to raise money for scholarships and other school activities. School of Harmony volunteer Will Davis said the school will award six scholarships, to give the kids the opportunity to take art and music classes this summer.

"Well, its wonderful to have all of the support. The idea that people really care about the School of the Harmony and what we're trying to do here for the community. So its their way of giving back," Davis said.

The yard sale will continue Saturday, June 3rd at the School of Harmony from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.