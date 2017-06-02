Red Cross holding Flood Anniversary concert

A concert to raise money for an organization that helped flood victims in last year's flood is in the planning stages. The Red Cross Southeast Chapter is holding a benefit concert at the end of the month at at the Clover Club at Railroad Yard in Bluefield. Executive Director of the Red Cross Southeast Chapter, Courtney Clark, said the concert will feature bands like Adairs Run and Cotter Hill. She said all proceeds will go to the Red Cross South East Chapter, which serves eleven counties in West Virginia.

Adairs Run always puts on a great show. They just played recently in Mercer County and tons of people came out, so we are just really excited to partner with Grant Supermarkets, Adairs Run and the Rail Yard for this event. We hope a lot of people will come and join us," Clark said.

The concert is June 30th. Tickets are fifteen dollars and are on sale at all Grant Supermarket Locations. You can also purchase a table for up to ten people for $250 dollars.