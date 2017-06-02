Local residents react to Trump's decision on climate change

President Donald Trump announced the United States' departure from the Paris Agreement, which would have attempted to cut carbon emissions. While the decision is angering allies and some big US companies, which are focused on combating climate change, Mr Trump has called global warming a hoax. Some Raleigh County residents seem to have a positive reaction to President Trump's decision.

People like Stanley Norman are happy to see the U.S. go, claiming it will produce more jobs and save the country money.

"Nationally, I think it'll save our tax dollars. Instead of sending it oversees to underwrite all of the expenses of the conversion, we will not have to participate in it," Norman said.

Those who are against the withdrawal believe this will only hurt our environment and that we must rely on clean technology. Raleigh County resident, James Lester, thinks the President's decision will only help the state and local economy, and bring back coal jobs.

"I think it's a good thing for the state. I don't see why we couldn't have more jobs and probably put more coal miners back to work," Lester said.

"State and Locally I think its good because it'll bring some of the coal jobs back," Norman said.

Although this decision to leave the Paris Climate accord has caused public outcry, these residents of Raleigh County are feeling positive that this decision will only benefit our state.