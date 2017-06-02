

Today is National Doughnut Day, which means you can stop and get a free treat at many local donut shops!

National Doughnut Day was started in 1938 by the Chicago Salvation Army to honor women who served doughnuts to soldiers during World War 1.

We asked a frequent donut buyer how he felt about the holiday.

"I think it needs to be about once a week, because we get a free donut for every National Donut Day," said Charles McGill, a customer.

It is believed that doughnuts have been tantalizing American tastebuds since Dutch settlers brought them across the sea in the early 19th century.

Some of the earliest recipes featured nuts crammed into the center of the dough -- hence the name!



Fast forward to the 21st century and doughnuts have become a snacking staple and have bolstered billions in sugary sales.

Today Krispy Kreme is giving away donuts--- one per customer.

At Dunkin Donuts -- buy a drink, get a free donut.

And Donut Connection get a free donut with any purchase.

