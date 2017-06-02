Kick Start Your Weekend With Fridays in the Park - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

Kick Start Your Weekend With Fridays in the Park

By Destiney Burt, Reporter
If you're looking for a great way to kick start your weekend, Fridays in the Park has started. 

 Every Friday you can engage with local organizations, enjoy different local bands and a variety of food vendors at Word Park in Beckley. 

"It's a great event, it's a beautiful day, great music, free lemonade offered by us so we're just having a great time," said Tennille Limer, a vendor. 

  Friday's in the park will run all the way up until September. The event starts at 11:30 and runs until one in the afternoon.

