Kick Start Your Weekend With Fridays in the Park

If you're looking for a great way to kick start your weekend, Fridays in the Park has started.

Every Friday you can engage with local organizations, enjoy different local bands and a variety of food vendors at Word Park in Beckley.

"It's a great event, it's a beautiful day, great music, free lemonade offered by us so we're just having a great time," said Tennille Limer, a vendor.

Friday's in the park will run all the way up until September. The event starts at 11:30 and runs until one in the afternoon.