Local Man Seeks Volunteers for Historic Cemetery Clean Up

A Beckley resident is taking initiative to bring the community together this weekend to fix up the Greenwood Memorial Cemetery.

Antwan Sorrell buried his father in the Greenwood Memorial Park Cemetery years ago, but since then, the conditions in the graveyard have progressively worsened.

"The ground is so saturated its almost like one step forward, two steps back with the conditions out here, that's why we need the community to come out here and help as much as possible, " said Sorrell.

The historically black cemetery dates back all the way to 1928, and is the final resting place of many World War veterans.

Over the years, Sorrell says the graves have sunk and trash is scattered across the grounds.

"A few hands could do so much, so we need to come together as a community and we can get the people in the community involved," said Sorrell

The Care Program is the organization in charge but they need more hands in order to make the cemetery look better, any effort to help is accepted.

Sorrell encourages everyone to grab a shovel or wheelbarrow and come to Greenwood Memorial Park from 9am-6pm Saturday and Sunday.



