Lake Stephens hosts 10th Annual Beach Bash

If you're ready to get out and enjoy the summer weather then we have the perfect event for your family. Lake Stephens is hosting their 10th annual Beach Bash this weekend.

The event kicked off at Friday afternoon with live music entertainment. At the Beach Bash you can enjoy foods like funnel cakes and kettel corn. Kids and their families can also enjoy water activities.

"It's quite rewarding. It's wonderful to see them come out and have a good time. It's a little less expensive than other things like going to the movies. They can come out and really enjoy the pretty weather and have a good time," said Michelle Walker, Raleigh County Recreation Authority.

The event picks back up tomorrow at 11:00 a.m. It's $1 to get into the Bash, the splash pad is $5 and the aqua water park is $10 a person.