Vet to Vet Program Providing Support to Veterans at Ruby Memorial Hospital

"I mean many hospitals are patient centric focused, but why can you not have a vet centric focus?"

It's a question Dr. Gina Maiocco, Clinical Associate Professor at the West Virginia University School of Nursing wanted answered. Maiocco is an Air Force veteran, and through her research, she realized simply asking patients if they had served wasn't enough.

“They said ‘what do I do after I ask them that?’” Dr. Maiocco said. “They really were at a loss as how to engage with the veteran as a patient.”

So she created the "Vet to Vet" program, bringing in veteran volunteers to act as liaisons to military patients.

"Vets get vets,” explained Dr. Maiocco. “We understand one another. When you say you're a veteran, you do not have to say anything else. We understand. They also don't have to explain themselves. When we say we’re a veteran it's almost like we're a big family."

Volunteers visit veterans once a week. Their shared experiences make patients more open to giving details of their conditions.

"One of the things you're told from when you raise your right hand to swear in is people are on a need to know basis, so you don't disclose a lot of information,” said Sarah Snider a veteran and Care Planning Coordinator at WVU Medicine who volunteers with the Vet to Vet program. “You need to know why you need to give that information."

Those undisclosed details make a critical difference, helping healthcare providers change their care and keep patients comfortable.

"Not all patients with PTSD are diagnosed,” said Dr. Maiocco. “If we give them certain medications, especially if they're going though surgery, they can come out of surgery and have an episode of what we call emergence delirium, which they can be come very violent."

Vet to vet isn’t just about helping veterans get the right treatment, it’s also about giving them support while in the hospital providing companionship and even sometimes a laugh.

“If we can get them anything, a cup of coffee, or act as a liaison after they have opened up to us, making sure it’s something that the nursing staff and clinicians don’t know, we can be that bridge for them,” Snider said.

For Snider, the experience is personal as she lost a brother from complications of PTSD.

"I had a friend say to me the other day Sarah, you're this person for the vets that your brother needed,” she said.

Vet to Vet has helped more than 40 veterans, and the goal is to expand to other hospitals.

"I had one veteran in one of my research studies say to me ‘well it's just another battle, but a different battlefield,’” Dr. Maiocco said. “It should not be a battle to get health services."