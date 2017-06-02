Tire collection drives to be held in 8 counties in June

The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection is offering residents in eight counties a chance to drop off old tires. The collection drives will be held throughout the month of June. It is part of the Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan (REAP). Summers and McDowell Counties are among those being targeted. Below is a list of locations and times.

Upshur County Buckhannon Division of Highways Building June 3, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Harrison County Robert C. Byrd High School June 3, from 8 am. to 12 p.m. Summers County Grace Street in Hinton June 7, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Ohio County Cabela's paved lot between Cabela's and Best Buy June 10, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Boone County Van Elementary June 10, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Hardy County H.L. Wilson Trucking in Moorefield June 10, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Doddridge County Parking lot next to West Union ballfield June 15, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. McDowell County Corner of Kermit's Kars across from Welch Community Hospital June 21, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Residents may dispose of up to 10 tires per person with a valid West Virginia ID for the county in which the tire collection event is being held. The tires must be off the rims and only car and light truck tires, 16-inches or less, will be accepted.