New advertising company opens doors in Oak Hill

A group of artists, marketers and web developers have come together to give local businesses a competitive edge. A ribbon cutting ceremony was held for Starry Eyes Media in Oak Hill, WV at 10 a.m. on June 2, 2017.

The business is located at 412 Central Ave. in Oak Hill. Services include everything from printing business cards and catalogs to web site design and management, including social media and email marketing.

For a complete list of services and a closer look at Starry Eyes Media, head to their web site, starryeyesmedia.com.