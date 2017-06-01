Barie Jr. Found Guilty of Sex Crimes, Incest

Thursday, June 1 was the third day in the trial of Charles Barie Jr. where he was found guilty of multiple sex crimes.

The jury found Barie guilty of three out of the 24 charges he was facing.

"There was a hung jury on the same trial back in January, this week was the retrial, it started on Tuesday," Holle Flanigan, Prosecutor for Mercer County Child Against the Court, said. "Today we finally got a verdict he was found guilty of one count of incest, one count of sex abuse by a parent, one account of sexual assault in the first degree,."

The next step Barie will undergo is a Pre-Sentencing Investigation (PSI), where the probation office will investigate all aspects of his background and he will also undergo a psych evaluation to see if he is a high risk offender for re-offending sex offenses.

Barie Jr. was denied bond and can face between 45-135 years in prison, he is seeking a new trial that is projected to be August 21, 2017.