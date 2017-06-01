WV Attorney General Hails President Trump’s Decision to Withdraw from Paris Climate Agreement

CHARLESTON — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey hails President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw from the Paris climate agreement.

Last week, the Attorney General led a 10-state coalition in urging the Trump Administration to withdraw from the agreement that had the potential to undermine President Trump’s fight against overregulation.

“Today’s announcement is a major victory for working West Virginia families,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “My mission is to continue to fight against unlawful regulations that pose a threat to jobs and the success of the Mountain State.”

In their letter to President Trump, the states argued that the Paris agreement stood as a symbol of the Obama-era “Washington knows best” approach to governing.

The letter also explained that the so-called Clean Power Plan was the linchpin of the United States’ involvement in the Paris agreement, and therefore, President Trump’s decision to dismantle the Power Plan supported the need to withdraw.

The Attorney General has been instrumental in fighting federal overreach and job-killing regulations. This includes winning a historic and unprecedented stay of the Power Plan at the U.S. Supreme Court and securing a nationwide stay blocking enforcement of the Waters of the United States rule.

West Virginia signed the letter with attorneys general from Alabama, Arkansas, Kansas, Louisiana, Missouri, Nebraska, South Carolina, Texas and Wisconsin.

Read a full copy of the letter at http://bit.ly/2qgfsda.