Theatre West Virginia Announces Season Kick Off

Theatre West Virginia is having a fundraising concert June 10, 2017 at Cliffside Ampitheatre at Grandview. The musical guests are Phil Dirt and The Dozers, a nostalgic rock and roll band that will be performing to help them raise money.



This concert is a kickoff event for the 2017 season. Phil Dirt and The Dozers have been performing every year for about 20 years to help Theatre West Virginia raise funds.



Last year Theatre West Virginia raised around $20,000 and they are hoping to raise the same amount of money or more for next year.



"This money goes into our fundraising for next year and the more money we raise, the more exciting events we can have in the future, so we want to raise as much as we can," Scott Hill, General Manager of Theatre West Virginia, said,



Tickets can be purchased at the park, online and pick your seat or they can be obtained at the box office by calling during the day 304-256-6800.

