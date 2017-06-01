McAuliffe blasts Trump's over climate pact withdrawal

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe is sharply criticizing President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw the U.S. from the landmark Paris climate agreement.

McAuliffe said in a statement Thursday that Trump's decision was "foolish" because climate change is a "threat to our way of life."

The governor, a Democrat, said Virginia would move forward with its own efforts to combat climate change. Earlier this month, McAuliffe announced his administration to begin formulating regulations to "abate, control, or limit" carbon dioxide emissions from power plants fired by fossil fuels.

Virginia's Hampton Roads region, home to the U.S.'s largest naval base, is threatened by the combination of sinking land and rising seas.

