Early voting is under way in many southern WV communities - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

Early voting is under way in many southern WV communities

Posted: Updated:

June is the time for municipal elections in West Virginia.  Many communities around the area are headed to the polls this week to elect their local leaders. Early voting has already begun.  Election day is June 13, 2017 in most towns and cities, some exceptions are noted below.  

Fayette County

  • Thurmond - 4 year election
  • Ansted - 4 year election
  • Gauley Bridge - 2 year election
  • Meadow Bridge - 2 year election

Greenbrier County

  • Alderson
  • Lewisburg
  • Quinwood
  • Rainelle
  • Renick
  • Ronceverte
  • Rupert
  • White Sulphur Springs

McDowell County

  • Anawalt
  • Bradshaw
  • Davy
  • Iaeger

Mercer County

  • Athens
  • Bluefield - June 6
  • Bramwell
  • Matoaka
  • Oakvale
  • Princeton - June 6

Monroe County

  • Alderson
  • Peterstown
  • Union

Pocahontas County

  • Durbin

Raleigh County

  • Mabscott
  • Rhodell
  • Sophia

For more information on the elections and early voting hours, contact your county clerk or local town hall.

Powered by Frankly

WVNS-TV
P.O. Box 509
Ghent, WV 25843
Main (304) 787-5959

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WVNS Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.