Early voting is under way in many southern WV communities

June is the time for municipal elections in West Virginia. Many communities around the area are headed to the polls this week to elect their local leaders. Early voting has already begun. Election day is June 13, 2017 in most towns and cities, some exceptions are noted below.
Fayette County
- Thurmond - 4 year election
- Ansted - 4 year election
- Gauley Bridge - 2 year election
- Meadow Bridge - 2 year election
Greenbrier County
- Alderson
- Lewisburg
- Quinwood
- Rainelle
- Renick
- Ronceverte
- Rupert
- White Sulphur Springs
McDowell County
- Anawalt
- Bradshaw
- Davy
- Iaeger
Mercer County
- Athens
- Bluefield - June 6
- Bramwell
- Matoaka
- Oakvale
- Princeton - June 6
Monroe County
- Alderson
- Peterstown
- Union
Pocahontas County
Raleigh County
For more information on the elections and early voting hours, contact your county clerk or local town hall.