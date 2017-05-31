Mercer County Commission examines hotel-motel tax

A meeting focused on growing tourism took place Wednesday in Mercer county. It happened at the Mercer County Commissioners Office. The Mercer County Convention and Visitors Bureau presented the commission with a plan on how to better distribute the hotel-motel tax fund. It's a six percent tax. The funds from that goes toward growing tourism. Jamie Null, the Executive Director at the Mercer County CVB, believes the money can be utilized to grow tourism.

"We really appreciate our three commissioners; we respect them, and we know they have the best interest of the county at heart. We just want to work together with them so that we can grow tourism and do that through education, through data and research to show them what tourism monies could do for this county," Null said.

The commission will continue this discussion at their next meeting.