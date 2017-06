A Greenbrier County man was convicted of voluntary manslaughter charges for the death of his stepdaughter. Larry Hoke is accused of shooting his stepdaughter, Glenda Hull, who was 31-years-old at the time. Investigators said the deadly shooting came during a domestic dispute; multiple shots were reportedly fired between two different homes. Hull died before police arrived to the scene. It happened along Route 92 near the Neola area on October 7, 2016.

Hoke will be sentenced on June 27, 2017.