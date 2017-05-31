Two Arrested with Drugs Behind Marshall Frat; House Also Searched

Two arrests have been made during a drug raid behind the Pi Kappa Phi fraternity house on Fifth Avenue in Huntington.
According to Huntington Police, four pounds of high grade marijuana and cash were seized behind the fraternity house on 5th Avenue.
Police did search inside the fraternity house. It is not known at this time whether anything was found inside the building.
23-year-old Andrew Gifford, and 19-year-old Eric Nguyen have been arrested in the case.
Marshall University has released the following statement regarding the situation:
Earlier today, officers with the Marshall University Police Department assisted the Huntington Police Department with the execution of a search warrant at the Pi Kappa Phi house at 1428 Fifth Avenue in Huntington.
Two people were arrested at the house in conjunction with that warrant. The university is working to determine if they are Marshall students.
According to the Office of Student Affairs, the members of the Pi Kappa Phi fraternity chapter voted at the end of April to surrender its charter to their national organization, so the chapter is no longer a recognized student organization at Marshall University. The incident did not occur on campus and Marshall University does not own the fraternity houses.
The university's Office of Student Affairs is working to gather information about the incident and is in communication with the Pi Kappa Phi national headquarters. The university's investigation is ongoing.
In addition to any criminal charges those arrested may face, if they are students they also could be subject to sanctions from the university. Student conduct matters are handled through the university's Office of Student Conduct in accordance with the Code of Student Rights and Responsibilities<http://www.marshall.edu/student-conduct/files/2300_Student_Conduct.pdf>.