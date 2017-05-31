Two Arrested with Drugs Behind Marshall Frat; House Also Searched

Two arrests have been made during a drug raid behind the Pi Kappa Phi fraternity house on Fifth Avenue in Huntington.

According to Huntington Police, four pounds of high grade marijuana and cash were seized behind the fraternity house on 5th Avenue.

Police did search inside the fraternity house. It is not known at this time whether anything was found inside the building.

23-year-old Andrew Gifford, and 19-year-old Eric Nguyen have been arrested in the case.

We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.

Marshall University has released the following statement regarding the situation: