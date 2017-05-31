Preps Underway for Greenbrier Tennis Showcase

The Greenbrier Tennis Showcase is only a few days away.

America's Resort is gearing up for their first big event of the summer Saturday, June 3, 2017.

The Greenbrier Tennis Showcase enters it's third consecutive year providing an exhibition match between two former world number one.

In the past, the Showcase has had terrible luck when it comes to the weather conditions. Since the opening of Center Court at Creekside, in 2015, this event has been moved in-doors courtesy of Mother Nature.

This year, The Greenbrier is prepared should they need to make other arrangements.

"Yeah, unfortunately we have dealt with rain more than we would have liked to with this event," The Greenbrier Director of Sports Public Relations, Cam Huffman said. "The back-up plan is we'll wait it out as long as we can. Hopefully, if it's a short rain - Now that we have the hard court - it's a little bit easier to get it dried off and ready to play. So we'll wait it out, but if it looks like it's going to last long, we'll move it inside."

This year's showcase features a pair of U.S. Open Champions in Andy Roddick and Australian-born Pat Rafter in exhibition play.

"Yeah, we're really excited about the event," Huffman said. "Obviously, any event that you have at Center Court at Creekside, it's a beautiful place to watch a match. But, I think the match-up is an intruiging one. You have two former U.S. Open Champions and two former World Number Ones, and they've never played each other before. So, you'll get to see them go head to head for the 1st time right here at Center Court at Creekside, so I think that'll be exciting for everybody."

Rafter will also be hosting a youth clinic at The Greenbrier on Friday. On Sunday, Andy Roddick will host his own Youth Clinic. You can still get your tickets online at greenbrier.com/tennisshowcase.

Gates Open at 12:30 p.m. Saturday.