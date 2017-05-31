Police Respond to Bomb Threat at Concord University - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

Police Respond to Bomb Threat at Concord University

Emergency responders rushed to Concord University's Athens campus Wednesday, May 31 after a bomb threat was reported.

Around 9 a.m. police found a letter that was faxed to the Grant House, which is right off of campus.
University police officers and state police swept three buildings - including the administration building for safety precautions. 

"An internet threat is still a threat, this one ended up not serous but you don't know, you have to take all threats serious," Senior Officer Roy Gum with the Concord University Police Department, said.

Officers did a sweep with the K-9 unit in the buildings and everything was found clear.

At this time it is undetermined where the fax came from.  

