Greenbrier Historical Society to host tea in honor of Katherine Coleman Johnson

On Sunday June 11, local actress Neely Seams will portray Katherine Johnson in a monologue about her early childhood in White Sulphur Springs.

Johnson, a presidential medal of freedom winner, is the subject of recent book and award winning movie "Hidden Figures."

The monologue was written by local author Pam Berry and emphasizes Johnson's childhood in white sulphur springs and showcases the early years of a remarkable woman who has contributed to America's history.

Tickets for the tea are $20 and are available at the North House Musuem and the Greenbrier Convention and Visitors Bureau in Lewisburg.