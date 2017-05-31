Nicholas County man threatens house full of people with assault rifle

The Nicholas County Sheriff's Department is investigating a domestic dispute in Dixie, WV. Investigators were called to a home on Elswick Lane at around 12:20 p.m. on Tuesday, May 30, 2017.

According to deputies Jonathan David Elswick had attacked a woman and knocked her to the ground. He then apparently picked up an AK-47 assault rifle and threatened to kill her and everyone else that was in the house.

Elswick was arrested and charged with wanton endangerment. He was taken to the Central Regional Jail where he is being held on a $30,000 bond. The incident is still under investigation by the Nicholas County Sheriff's Department.