Loh picked as West Virginia Symphony Orchestra conductor - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

Loh picked as West Virginia Symphony Orchestra conductor

Posted: Updated:

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - Lawrence Loh has been selected as conductor and music director of the West Virginia Symphony Orchestra.

Loh was chosen Tuesday from among six finalists to succeed Grant Cooper, who is retiring after 16 years.

Loh currently is music director of Symphoria in Syracuse, New York, and the Northeastern Pennsylvania Philharmonic in Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania.

He also had a decade-long stint in various roles with the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WVNS-TV
P.O. Box 509
Ghent, WV 25843
Main (304) 787-5959

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WVNS Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.