Loh picked as West Virginia Symphony Orchestra conductor

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - Lawrence Loh has been selected as conductor and music director of the West Virginia Symphony Orchestra.

Loh was chosen Tuesday from among six finalists to succeed Grant Cooper, who is retiring after 16 years.

Loh currently is music director of Symphoria in Syracuse, New York, and the Northeastern Pennsylvania Philharmonic in Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania.

He also had a decade-long stint in various roles with the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra.

