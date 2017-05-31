Two Bluefield, WV men pleaded guilty to dealing prescription pills

Federal prosecutors announced on Tuesday, May 30, 2017 that a pair of drug dealers in Bluefield, WV admitted to selling prescription pills illegally. The cases were investigated by the Southern Regional Drug and Violent Crime Task Force.

Timothy Jordan, 48, pleaded guilty to the distribution of hydromorphone. He told investigators that on Dec. 2, 2015, he sold prescription pills to a person cooperating with law enforcement officers. Jordan could serve up to 20 years in federal prison. His sentencing date is set for Sept. 5, 2017.

In a separate case, Everett Ray Gillespie, 66, admitted that he sold pills to confidential informant on April 15, 2016. Officers with the drug task force found 35 hydromorphone pills at Gillespie's house during a search. They also found more than $500 cash and a handgun. He was sentenced to serve six months in federal prison followed by three years of supervised release.