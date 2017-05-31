Athens Road closed due to accident

Crews are working to clean up an accident on Athens Road near Princeton, WV. A tractor trailer hauling mulch rolled onto its side during the morning hours on Wednesday, May 31, 2017. Workers with the town of Athens said they came across the accident at around 7:15 a.m.

There is no word on whether or not the driver of the truck was injured. The road was completely blocked as crews attempted to clean up the accident. The road was still blocked at noon, with no prediction on when it would reopen. Drivers are encouraged to find an alternate route to get to their destination.