UPDATE: Westbound lane of I-64 closed for spill

The east and west bound lanes of interstate 64 are closed this morning as crews work to clean up a spill from an accident.

911 dispatchers say a tractor trailer overturned near the 183 mile marker in the westbound lane.

This is near the West Virginia - Virginia border.

The accident happened at around 1 this morning and 911 officials do not know what the truck was hauling.

Emergency and fire crews from White Sulphur Springs are on the scene as well as the Greenbrier County Sheriff's Office.

It is unknown if there are any injuries at this time and we'll continue to keep you updated when the interstate is reopened.

UPDATE: As of 4:41 a.m. the eastbound lane of Interstate 64 has been reopened.